LEVEL SELECT™ Launches Immune Boosting CBD Oil to Help Battle Cold and Flu Season

Made with all-natural, non-GMO, and gluten free ingredients, Level C Immune Support CBD Oil Drops feature 33mg of Vitamin C and 40mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per serving in a refreshing citrus flavor. The new offering joins the LEVEL SELECT portfolio of CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons and Oil Drops, helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle with the benefits of CBD.

"We're constantly innovating to address our consumers' evolving needs," said Traci Mason, Vice President and General Manager at Kadenwood. "Maintaining our personal health is going to be especially critical this cold and flu season. We developed Level C Immune Support CBD Oil Drops to offer LEVEL SELECT users added everyday immune support in a format they could easily integrate into their existing CBD regimen."

"The LEVEL SELECT brand empowers users to stay at the top of their game, inside and out. We're proud to bring our consumers even more options for maintaining an all-around healthy lifestyle," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "Our focus at Kadenwood is creating high-quality CBD experiences, and the launch of LEVEL C is a great addition to our benefit-focused portfolio."

Designed to help keep users moving and motivated in innovative formats, LEVEL SELECT CBD products are developed using Kadenwood's proprietary CBD formula, which sets the industry standard of quality and potency. The brand benefits from the guidance of former Surgeon General Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, who sits on its Advisory Board ensuring the highest standards of quality are upheld throughout the vertically-integrated production of Kadenwood's CBD.

Available in 60oz bottles containing 2,400mg of CBD, Level C Immune Support CBD Oil Drops can be purchased online at LevelSelectCBD.com ($99.99).

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Kadenwood, LLC brand of performance-based CBD personal care products, made with a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum and Nano CBD with 0% THC. LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, from smaller everyday activities to physical exercise, competitive sports, travel and more. LEVEL SELECT includes a full line of CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons, and Oil Drops. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit https://levelselectcbd.com.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care. To learn more about Kadenwood brands, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

