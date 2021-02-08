Level Up Your Slurpee, Big Gulp and Coffee Game with A Year's Worth of Refills

Available exclusively on the convenience retailer's 7-Eleven.com website , the ultimate gamer's cups go on sale Feb 9 at 12 noon CST and are expected to sell out quickly.

"If last time we did this is any indicator, we know these new ultimate gamer's cups are going to sell fast and become instant collector's items," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "7-Eleven beverages have some really enthusiastic fans, as does gaming. About 75% of people have at least one gamer in their household, so I suspect the cups will be snatched up instantly. This is taking limited-edition to the extreme, and once they're gone, it's game over."

Here's the extremely-limited-edition cup lowdown:

Extremely Cool.

The 20-ounce coffee and Slurpee cups and 30-ounce Big Gulp cups are stainless steel, vacuum-insulated Tervis tumblers, each with a unique, vibrant design celebrating gaming. Retail price is $139 per cup* and includes 365 fill-ups for a year by scanning the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app.

Extremely Collectible.

What makes a limited-edition cup extreme? Only a total of 400 are available for sale – 140 each of the coffee and Big Gulp cups, and 120 Slurpee cups. This is the second time 7-Eleven has offered ultra-premium cups, which proved to be ultra-popular in 2019. The earlier versions sold out in seconds.

Extremely Lucky?

When a 7-Eleven customer buys any of the three featured cups, they will automatically receive 15 entries into the retailer's sweepstakes to win the coveted PlayStation®5 console**.

To purchase a cup, visit 7–Eleven.com and click on the featured tile that links to the retailer's marketplace. Select one of the three cups and complete the purchase*. A scannable code to redeem the 365 free drinks will be loaded to customers' 7Rewards account within 72 hours of purchase, and the cup will be sent directly to the purchaser in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity.

Purchasers can get a year's worth of refills of their favorite 7-Eleven beverages through March 1, 2022. The cups are interchangeable and come with free refills of any-size Slurpee drink, Big Gulp drink, fountain drink or coffee. At checkout, 7-Eleven employees will scan the cup-owner's 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app, which will ring up the beverage as free. The cups are not required for in-store redemption.

In addition to the extreme-limited-edition cups, 7-Eleven and PlayStation® have teamed up to offer the Get What You Crave promotion*** running at participating stores nationwide through Feb. 23. Collectible PlayStation®5 Slurpee cups, a MTN DEW® Slurpee flavor, gamer bundles and more can all can be delivered straight to customers' doors via 7NOW®, the 7-Eleven delivery app. 7NOW orders will receive a sleek PlayStation®5 collectible bag while supplies last, and every order with participating products will earn a chance to win a PlayStation®5 console and other prizes.

*Customer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees.

**Offer valid on Cup purchases made by 3/1/2021. Offer good for 1 year (365 manufacturers coupons total) from date of Cup purchase on refills of any size Slurpee drink, Big Gulp drink, fountain drink or coffee. Must be a registered 7Rewards member. Limit one coupon per transaction.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. 7NOW promotion begins Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Central Standard Time and ends Feb. 24, 2021, at 4 a.m. Central Standard Time. Open to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 50 United States or District of Columbia. who are 13+ years of age (minors should obtain parental consent to participate). Void where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details and a free method of entry, see official rules at http://bit.ly/7E-PS5.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

