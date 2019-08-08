LEVEL5 Continues Expansion; Opens Second Regional Office in Salt Lake City

"The opening of our Salt Lake office is part of a continued plan to open regional offices across the country," said Brad Eller, LEVEL5's CEO. "We knew we needed to have a strong regional presence in the west as we have had tremendous growth in that part of the country. We wanted to provide a better way to service our west coast partners."

Mr. Eller added, "Salt Lake was a logical choice geographically, allowing us to cover the west coast states, as well as the Rocky Mountain states with short flight times to fill our client's needs in a timely manner."

The regional office will house Design-Build Consultants, Superintendents, Project Managers and other regionally-focused roles aimed to better serve LEVEL5's west coast clientele.

Mr. Eller indicated that other regional offices are currently being pursued across the country, with some in the scouting phase, and others in the negotiation phase.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 is a complete Design-Build firm, with a focus on the financial sector, helping banks and credit unions across the country, grow, expand and evolve through branch expansion, remodels and redesigns.

LEVEL5 brings a data-driven approach to Design-Build, offering Consulting services in addition to its Real Estate, Design and Construction services.

Founded in 2002, LEVEL5 has been recognized as the 51st fastest growing company on the Inc. 500 list, as well as the 28th fastest growing private company in Atlanta.

