Level5 Events by The Expo Group Adds Another Experienced, Senior Team Member Bolstering Its Creative Depth as Architects for Connecting Communities

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Level5 Events by The Expo Group has added Dustin Sparks as Vice President, Creative to help expand the company's creative capabilities for higher education and corporate live events.

Dustin Sparks, VP, Creative for Level5 Events by The Expo Group

Mr. Sparks was most recently Executive Creative Director at Impact XM, a leading event and experiential marketing agency where he led all aspects of creative and design, experiential and scenic design, live entertainment, digital engagement, and brand messaging for some of Impact XM's largest customers. He has also led his own agency, Dustin Sparks Productions, as well as served as Vice President of Experience Design at FreemanXP for nearly 10 years where he brought major brands to life through fully integrated face-to-face experiences for top corporate clients such as AT&T, Microsoft, Dell, Exxon Mobile, and Navistar. Dustin has also served in creative capacities for L'Oreal Professional, AVW Audio Visual and more.

"The Level5 Events team has repeatedly delivered incredibly creative events for higher education and corporations" said Mr. Sparks. "I am excited to expand upon that legacy and offer new experiential engagements that can drive positive, emotional connections for all of The Expo Group Level5's clients and their communities."

"Dustin's talent will inspire our clients in architecting show and event experiences that connect the live audience to brands" said The Expo Group President and COO Randy Pekowski. "His perspective and depth of experience is just another example of how we continue to build a senior team who bring true expertise and passion from years of success."

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Michael Guillory

214-882-9499

[email protected]

SOURCE The Expo Group