LEVEL5 Sees Increased Retail Branch Activity Post COVID-19

"While we are fortunate to have many projects across the country continue their efforts, despite the pandemic, many of our current and prospective clients have reassessed their branch plans," said CEO Brad Eller. "COVID-19 has caused everyone to pivot their retail bank strategies, with a renewed focus now on assessing their current branch network, in preparation for the next wave of growth."

Luke Kassler, President added, "With real estate supply being more readily available now, proactive Retail Bankers are finding the silver lining in all of this and assessing their branches, choosing which to consolidate, remodel and most importantly, which locations to expand. Retail site availability is the best it has been in a long time. Despite the economic challenges, those retail banks that are in a position to grow are seeing this as the opportunity they've been waiting for."

LEVEL5 has attributed part of the increase in their projects to pivoting their Marketing strategies from selling to advising. "We've found ourselves in a unique position by being at the epicenter of what's trending in retail banking," said Justin Kroop, VP of Marketing for LEVEL5. "Many of our clients and those running retail branches are reaching out to us, seeking advice as to what others are doing and what the future of banking looks like."

Due to this, LEVEL5 has created a series of Guide Books to aid and advise Retail Bankers as to what to do in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19, but more importantly, the need to pivot strategies and ultimately prepare for growth.

Additionally, LEVEL5 has launched the Re-FI Design Program, offering Retail Bankers free access to their Designers and Technology experts who will analyze and make recommendations to a specific branch, or branch network to include post pandemic design changes and implementation of new technologies to modernize their branch, if not to aid in social distancing.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 is a national Design-Build firm, with a focus on the financial industry, helping banks and credit unions across the country double in size through branch transformation, new build branch expansion and remodels.

LEVEL5 brings a data-driven approach to Design-Build, offering Consulting services in addition to its Real Estate Site Selection, Design, Construction and Innovation services.

Founded in 2002, LEVEL5 operates offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, and Salt Lake, to oversee local and/or regional projects for its Bank and Credit Union clients.

