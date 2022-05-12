LevelField Financial Names V. Gerard "Jerry" Comizio to its Board of Directors; Retained to Act as a Special Advisor on Regulation to LevelField's CEO

"Jerry is a leading strategist and one of the top legal minds working to develop the frameworks that are needed for bridging the gap between compliant digital asset opportunities and the current banking systems in the United States," said Gene A. Grant II. "As a former senior regulator who moved into private practice to chair best practices in banking law, nobody has a better understanding of how to develop new, compliant financial products that blend the traditional financial system with new financial products that feature digital assets. As both a board member and a consultant on these issues, Jerry will be integral to purposefully shaping LevelField into a regulation-forward financial services leader that will disrupt how we view and benefit from digital assets."

"LevelField is a game changing company in the financial services market, and being presented with an opportunity to sit on the board of directors and help provide strategic guidance on the future of banking, is an opportunity I'm thrilled to accept," said Mr. Comizio. "With over forty years of experience as a senior regulator and a law firm partner representing clients on the spectrum of financial services law regulatory and compliance issues, before major financial regulatory agencies, I have a deep appreciation for both the myriad opportunities presented by digital assets markets, as well as the necessity and challenge of ensuring a compliant approach to financial services and the need to provide consumers of new digital financial services products with an adequate level of information to make informed financial decisions. Maintaining the trust and security of banking, while balancing the need for fast paced digital asset markets to follow regulation, is an incredibly challenging task. I look forward to helping guide the company and its leadership to meet the challenge and maximize this unique opportunity."

The Associate Director of the Business Law Program at American University's Washington College of Law, Mr. Comizio currently teaches financial services law, including one of the first courses taught in the United States on virtual currency law.

For many years Mr. Comizio practiced at major law firms where he chaired their banking practices. Prior to entering private practice, he was the deputy general counsel of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Thrift Supervision, and senior attorney at the SEC. A multi-published author, Mr. Comizio wrote International Banking Law, West Academic (2016), and Virtual Currency Law: The Emerging Legal and Regulatory Framework, Wolters Kluwer (2022).

Mr. Comizio received his master's degree in global policy from Johns Hopkins University, LLM from the Georgetown University Law Center, JD from the Pace University School of Law, and BA from Fordham University.

Comizio joins current members of LevelField's board including Clay Allen, Managing Member of The Arbroath Companies in Houston, Texas; Carmine Urciuoli, currently Head of Sales and Trading at AmeriVet Securities; and Stephen Hollingshead, founder and CEO of RegTech company ChangeInEx.

To learn more about LevelField, please visit www.LevelField.us/.

About LevelField:

LevelField is uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to be a well-regulated, – safe, simple, and secure – partner to trade, borrow and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField aims to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. For more information visit www.levelfield.us/ .

SOURCE LevelField Financial