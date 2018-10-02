Leveling up to Adulthood: New Study Finds 42% of 'Power Gamers' are Parents; Have 2X the Discretionary Spending as Non-Gamers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscreen, a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences serving creators, brands, and consumers, today unveiled a new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the past decade. The most comprehensive study of its kind that looked at gamers' viewing, playing, and spending habits, the "Modern Gamer Study," found that nearly half of all power gamers -- those who play 10+ hours a week on PC or console -- are parents (42%), while women now make up 33%.

Featuring research conducted by Magid* on behalf of Fullscreen, the study compared the demographics, spending, and viewing habits of power gamers and non-gamers alike. The results show that gamers are extremely influential within their networks and communities, have considerable spending power, and are early adopters of digital and live video. Some key findings include:

Power gamers are more active on social media with 52% believing they have a strong influence over the purchasing decisions of their family and friends (vs. only 35% of non-gamers)

They're more likely to share new products and trends within their networks (62% vs. 39%)

48% (vs. 29% of non-gamers) enjoy talking about brands on social media

Their discretionary income is more than twice that of non-gamers ( $488 vs. $210 ).

"Gaming has become a favorite American pastime, and our study identified active gamers across demographics -- regardless of age, occupation, ethnicity, and income level," said Mary Murcko, SVP Partnerships and Revenue at Fullscreen. "One of the most surprising findings is the sharp rise in adults who play, including the many parents who say they are big gamers. Power gamers also yield greater social and purchase power than their non-gaming counterparts, having an outsized influence on their friends' and family's purchasing decisions in nearly every category, from travel to gadgets."

Gaming Demographics

The study found there is no one-size-fits-all approach to describe a gamer. The advancement of gaming devices and options has fueled growth among a variety of audience segments:

The gaming community is more diverse than ever; women now account for 33% of power gamers, Hispanics 19%, and African Americans 14%

40% are college graduates and 68% are employed

Gamers have aspirational life goals and are more likely than non-gamers to want to own a home (75% vs. 65%) and are slightly more likely to want to have children (60% vs. 56%)

Rooster Teeth, the entertainment and media company behind some of the biggest online series in history and a sister brand of Fullscreen, was also behind the study as both organizations are on the pulse of gaming trends and culture, video, events, and more. Fullscreen and Rooster Teeth are subsidiaries of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company.

"As a gamer, it's heartening to see a study that recognizes and represents who I work and interact with on a daily basis — we're diverse, have interests outside of gaming and like to share what we enjoy with people we know, both in person and online," said Ashley Jenkins, creator of Rooster Teeth's "The Know" and founding member of the Frag Dolls. "This is helpful insight for brands so they can meet gamers where they are - on video and social. Given gamers' influence and tendency to be natural brand evangelists, brands should invest in learning about gamers, including their habits and other relevant details, like spending, sharing, and viewing preferences."

Kyle Cushman, VP of Strategy at Fullscreen, will be speaking on a panel alongside Jenkins, and others, at Advertising Week in New York on Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET, called "Revealing the Modern Gamer -- She's Not Who You Think He Is." The session will dive into specifics on the new generation of gamers. See details here .

*More than 1,300 18-44 year old gamers and non-gamers alike were surveyed online by Magid on behalf of Fullscreen from July 10-18, 2018; in addition, 10 ethnographic interviews were conducted with power gamers during the same time period.

About Fullscreen

Fullscreen is a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences serving creators, brands and consumers. As a leader in branded content and social marketing services, Fullscreen partners with major brands seeking to engage valuable, elusive youth audiences on social platforms through original entertainment, influencer marketing, multi-platform social content and targeted media through the Fullscreen Media Network. Serving a broad range of clients from offices in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, Fullscreen's rapidly growing brand marketing teams are defining the future of social-first, content-driven marketing. Fullscreen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. For more information, visit www.fullscreen.com and follow on social media at @fullscreen.

About Rooster Teeth

Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company.

About Magid

Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40 countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every engagement.

