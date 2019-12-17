Levelset Continues Fast-Paced Hiring for Innovative Sales Academy Program

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative, new Sales Academy is designed to give people the opportunity to start a career in sales that may not be available to them otherwise. The first class of 14 hires included military veterans, service industry workers, recent college graduates, and more, each with an equal opportunity to excel in a fast-growing, venture-backed company. This week, sales academy participants started adding revenue to New Orleans' fastest-growing tech company. After two weeks of rigorous training and two weeks of practical on-the-phones experience, the first class of the Levelset Sales Academy has booked dozens of demos and even closed new customers.

Those accepted to the Sales Academy are paid a base salary with commission and a potential on target earnings of $54-85k annually once fully ramped. The two weeks of rigorous training are designed to coach an individual with no prior sales experience to be an essential team member of any sales organization. The Sales Academy training covers everything from basic cold calling techniques to proper discovery and objection handling. In addition, local general contractors came in to speak with this new class of hires in order to better connect them to the industry and its unique challenges.

"We've seen initial success with this first class of the Sales Academy. With just two weeks on the phones, a group with no prior sales experience has generated 85 sales opportunities, scheduled 30 software demos with potential clients, and even closed two customers," said Martin Roth, Levelset's VP of revenue. "We invest a lot in the success of these individuals and we expect that each class of new hires will become more impactful to Levelset and to the New Orleans job market."

After the eight week program, Levelset intends to add all passing candidates to their sales team as full-time employees. For those exceptional candidates graduating at the top of their class, opportunities are available to become full-fledged Account Executives. This role will provide experience conducting software demos, closing deals and empowering contractors to get what they earn.

Levelset plans to hire 35 more New Orleans Sales Representatives in 2020, with the next Sales Academy class starting January 13. "We are still accepting applications and seeking individuals with a drive to succeed, regardless of sales experience," said Pierce Rubenstein, Levelset's Talent Acquisition Specialist. "The application deadline for the next Sales Academy class is December 31 and everyone is welcome to apply."



To apply to Levelset's 2020 Sales Academy, please visit www.levelset.com/sales-academy/

About Levelset

Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and less surprises. Backed by investors like S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, and Brick & Mortar Ventures, Levelset is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and is over 200 employees strong.

