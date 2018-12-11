LevelTradingField Launches Crypto Asset Derivative Exchange

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelTradingField today announced the launch of a cryptocurrency asset derivatives exchange called CADE, using proprietary ethereum based tokens modelled to behave like derivative instruments.

The official launch follows months of invite-only trading by a select group of traders and trading firms.

CADE is unique amongst cryptocurrency exchanges in that it only lists proprietary digital assets it creates. The CADE assets are ethereum blockchain based ERC20 tokens designed to replicate the economic benefit of a perpetual derivative.

Perpetual derivatives are very similar to futures contracts with the main difference being that, unlike futures contracts, they do not have a fixed expiration date. Like futures contracts, perpetuals track the price of the underlying asset or commodity. CADE currently lists perpetual tokens on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero and Ripple.

Unlike trading on other cryptocurrency exchanges, traders do not have to own the perpetual token prior to selling or "going short." This unique feature makes the perpetual tokens a useful tool for hedging by miners as well as other digital asset "hodlers."

The perpetual tokens have a daily settlement price based on the average trade price of the underlying asset across several cryptocurrency exchanges.

As a true asset-to-asset exchange, all perpetual tokens are priced using CADE's utility token, LUSD. LUSD is a stablecoin that is pegged to the US Dollar and guaranteed by LevelTradingField, if it is purchased and redeemed from LevelTradingField.

CADE supports trading via a browser-based graphical user interface (GUI) that emulates a desktop computer's look and feel.

To trade on CADE, firms and individual traders must go through LevelTradingField's robust compliance framework for KYC (Know Your customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering).

As part of the launch, CADE is opening its affiliate marketing program to the general public for a limited period. Anyone that refers a new trader will earn 25% of the generated fees attributable to the trader. The trader also gets an additional 25% for the same time period. Interested affiliates should simply inform the trader to enter their email in the referrer field when signing up at LevelTradingField.com.

The affiliate referral program ends December 31, 2018.

About LevelTradingField

LevelTradingField is a financial technology company that runs a cryptocurrency exchange with professional grade trading, risk management, communication, research, and analysis tools for institutional investors and retail investors. LevelTradingField is headquartered in Chicago Illinois, USA. For more information about LevelTradingField, visit our website at leveltradingfield.com. Follow LevelTradingField on Twitter: @lvltradingfield.

For more information please send an email to: info@leveltradingfield.com

