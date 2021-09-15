Lever Announces New Candidate Fit and Intent Data Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Lever Ascend conference, Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced plans for their latest feature, Candidate Fit and Intent Data. This data will help teams source, identify, and conduct outreach to candidates more efficiently and measure if applicants will be a good potential fit for a company. Additionally, Candidate Fit and Intent Data will increase retention and employee performance by finding candidates that fit the role and company, allowing recruiters to be confident in their sourcing and hire with success.

The Labor Department reported that job openings shot up by 800,000 to 10,900,000 on the last day of July [1]. With job openings soaring, companies are struggling to reduce their time to fill while retaining current talent. Using Candidate Fit and Intent Data, talent teams can go beyond a resume or profile to better understand what interests the candidate has, what skillsets they may possess, and ultimately, if they could be a good cultural fit.

"From hiring freezes and layoffs to high volume hiring, the pandemic has made it difficult for companies and people to mutually find the right match," said Barbara Bermes, Head of Product at Lever. "With Candidate Fit and Intent Data, we are supporting companies in understanding a person's interest and fit available online, so that companies can better determine a candidate's interest in a company and the likelihood of them being open to a conversation."

To find and source the right talent, talent acquisition teams have to determine if candidates are the right fit and how receptive they would be to a recruiter's outreach. Recruiters find this by going beyond what is listed on a candidate profile to understand their interests such as location, if a candidate has engaged with or is aware of the company, previous company's tenure, or being "open to jobs". Lever utilizes this proven tactic by recruiters to scale through scoring automation, garnering insights for recruiters with efficiency through the identification of the potential candidate-company fit.

Recruiters and hiring managers begin by building their ideal candidate profile within Lever, picking attributes including location, experience, and more, then define the interest attributes that answer questions including: is the candidate "open to jobs" on LinkedIn? Has the candidate visited my website or careers page? Do they follow my company on social media? Lever then makes recommendations based on the company's existing candidate database as well appropriate internal candidates selections that meet the criteria.

Over the next year, Lever will continue to provide current and new customers with enhanced innovations in remote hiring, diversity, equity, and inclusion, internal mobility, and talent analytics. For more on LeverTRM and the latest advances, see here .

[1] "Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary" September 2021. https://www.bls.gov/news.release/jolts.nr0.htm.

