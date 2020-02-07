Lever Foundation Reports Confectionery Company Hershey's Announcement Of Global Cage-Free Egg Policy

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company, one of the largest chocolate and confectionery producers in the world, has announced it will use only cage-free eggs and egg products across its global supply chain, including in China.

In an updated farm animal welfare position statement released on the company's website , Hershey's committed to using "100% 'cage-free' eggs for products globally by 2025" with "housing conditions in line with the American Humane Certified" standards. The company had previously committed to using only cage-free eggs in the U.S. and Canada by the end of this year. The expanded policy will cover Hershey's products in China, Asia, and the rest of the globe.

"An increasing number of leading food companies have made a global commitment to use only cage-free eggs, which are less cruel to animals and better for consumers," said Kirsty Tuxford of Lever Foundation, a non-governmental organization that worked with The Hershey Company on expanding its animal welfare policy. "With this commitment, Hershey's joins other leading confectionery and packaged foods brands—including Mondelez, Ferrero Roche, Nestle, Danone, and General Mills—in pledging to using only cage-free eggs worldwide."

The Hershey Company, a Pennsylvania-based brand with a presence in over 60 countries, is known worldwide for their chocolate products. The decision to go cage-free globally will cover all eggs and egg ingredients used by the company, and the transition is to be completed by 2025.

Lever Foundation is an international animal protection non-profit based in Pennsylvania, with staff operating in the United States, Europe and the greater China region.

CONTACT

Kirsty Tuxford, kirsty@leverfoundation.org, +1 (717) 584-1805

SOURCE Lever Foundation

Related Links

http://www.leverfoundation.org

