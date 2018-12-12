Leverage AI and Advanced Analytics to Improve CX at the 15th Annual Customer Contact, East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Millard's timely session will use case studies to show how Safelite deployed technology to simplify the customer journey and enhance the quality of the overall experience. He will share "lightweight" ways to start the technology innovation process, key criteria to use when vetting partners and technologies, and pragmatic ways to leverage the data you already have to improve the customer experience.

Millard has more than 25 years of experience, creating programs for CPG brands such as Similac, Ensure and ZonePerfect, and iconic internet brands such as AOL, Netscape and CompuServe.

Rachelle Dever, Global Brand and Guest Experience Director, InterContinental Hotels Group (IGH), will also present a keynote, Customer Experience: Creating Long-term Growth and Financial Success. Dever will share insights from her many successful CX innovation initiatives and explain how to create top-tier customer experiences that provide value and drive organizational growth.

Prior to joining IHG in October 2017, Dever was with Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen for more than 13 years, where she held various roles, culminating in Head of Global Guest Experience. In this role she was responsible for developing a multi-year guest experience strategic roadmap that improved overall satisfaction by 10% from 2014-2017. Prior to joining Popeye's, Dever worked for ServiceCheck Incorporated, where her responsibilities included consulting with clients of the restaurant and retail industry and where she was named Salesperson of the Year in 2003.

This annual event provides solutions to meet the complex communication demands presented by today's multi-channel customer. A highly interactive program offers customer contact industry vice presidents, directors, managers and other senior-level executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Current case studies and emerging best practices

Dynamic industry collaboration zones

Expert panel discussions

Peer-to-peer networking opportunities

