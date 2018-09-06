Leveraging A Legacy of Success in Electrical Contracting Business, Gary Segal Brings Expertise to Dynamic Star's Real Estate Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Segal, a 35-year construction industry veteran and a founding principal at Dynamic Star, LLC, brings his decades of experience, entrepreneurial leadership, spirit and core principles to Dynamic Star.

From his humble roots growing up in Brooklyn and upon graduating from Syracuse University in 1981, Segal began his career working as an apprentice electrician at Five Star Electric Corporation, his small family electrical contracting business started by his father. After taking over the reins following his father's untimely death in 1991, Segal expanded Five Star from a 35 employee company to a 1,500 employee power house organization.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Electric, Segal cultivated the company to become the 10th largest electrical contractor in the country and the largest in New York City.

Segal has also taken pride in his family's long-standing union relationships. His grandfather, father, as well as himself, were all members of Local Union #3 IBEW, NYC's electrical union.

With his intimate knowledge of the industry, Segal has quarterbacked numerous successful acquisitions for Five Star, acquiring thirteen mid-size electrical contractors over a fifteen-year period. Then in 2007, Segal merged Five Star with the largest plumbing and mechanical contractor in the City and a private equity firm to create GreenStar Services, a "one-stop" alternative for large scale construction projects in New York City. Four years later in 2011, GreenStar was sold to one of the leading general contractors in the country.

Throughout his career, Segal has overseen some of New York City's most high-profile projects involving critical infrastructure improvements and iconic cultural landmarks.

Some of the significant projects include:

Freedom Tower (One World Trade), the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and new PATH Station, all at the old WTC site;

Electrification of the new East Side Access tunnel, one of the largest electrical and system integration installations in the country;

Homeland Security's Integrated Electronic Security System and Security Operations Center for the MTA and Lockheed Martin;

Hudson Yards new Office Towers A and C, the Platform built above Hudson Rail Yards and the Amtrak Tunnel below;

Madison Square Garden's Transformation;

Transformation; CitiField;

One57/Park Hyatt Hotel;

The Baccarat Hotel and Residences;

The Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at 30 Park Place;

7 Bryant Park ;

; NYC's first casino, The Resorts World Hotel and Casino at Aqueduct Raceway; and

South Ferry Station Complex modernizations

Segal served on the Board of Directors of National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry (JIB), Subcontractors Trade Association (STA), Building Trades Employees Association (BTEA) and the Building Congress Foundation. He has also been honored by many Organizations such as UJA, Israeli Bonds, St. Mary's Children's Hospital and the Boy Scouts of America to name a few.

Dynamic Star, LLC is a full-service real estate development, investment and marketing firm headquartered in Greenwich CT, with expertise in a broad range of real estate, construction and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning and underwriting. Its founding principals have over 35 years of experience in New York City real estate development, investment and construction.

