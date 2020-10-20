Leviathan Security Solutions Launches With A Florida Office

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, you can't put a price on safety, and the team behind Leviathan Security Solutions knows how important this is for every individual. Launching prior to the new year out of Leviathan's new HQ location in Palm Beach Gardens, Leviathan is already underway with service solutions including training, consulting, and protection services.

"We are pleased to be able to provide and protect our clients and bring an increased sense of safety to the community as a whole," says Michael Bird, CEO of Leviathan. "I am proud to have such a strong and diverse team behind the driving force of Leviathan. Our leadership represents over 60 years of combined Military, Special Operations, Federal Law Enforcement and Executive Security experience in this field, I know that our skilled team of officers and security experts can provide solutions that meet any client's needs."

As CEO, Bird is a seasoned young entrepreneur whose personal experience in his childhood, and education laid the foundation of his passion for providing security for those who need it most. He is an Academi Certified Personal Protection Specialist with a background in Security Management and Homeland Security from the American Military University, and degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Florida Atlantic University. The Leviathan leadership team includes Operational Manager Dr. Kent Keller, a Program Manager and veteran Navy Special Operations Officer with over 20 years of proven experience in leadership and management, doctrine and policy development, business development, and joint military special operations, and Operational Manager Frizell Moore, a veteran Kennel Master for the U.S. Army, Federal Police Officer, Air Marshall, and Federal Protective Services Area Commander for the U.S. Government who holds extensive experience in risk assessment and procedures.

For more information on Leviathan Security Solutions, visit www.leviathansecure.com or call 844-290-0100.

About Leviathan Security Solutions

Leviathan Security Solutions is a full-service, highly trained security firm that provides safety and protection for its wide range of clients. With services for individuals, community associations, corporate executives, and government agencies, Leviathan Provides customized security solutions for all levels of protection needs, with one focus in mind: Client Safety. For more information on Leviathan, visit www.leviathansecure.com .

