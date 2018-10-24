Levin & Perconti: Family of Nursing Home Dementia Patient Files Suit After Caregivers Broadcast Facebook Live Video of Themselves Taunting Him

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys filed suit today on behalf of the family of a 76-year-old man, identified as "Reggie Doe," against South Holland Home, a nursing home located at 16300 Louis Avenue, South Holland, Ill., and several certified nursing assistants there: Keyaira Garrett, Destiny Waller, Cecilia Whittenburg and Moe Odele.

The complaint alleges that Doe, a stroke survivor diagnosed with dementia, was abused and humiliated by the defendants, who were supposed to be responsible for his care, and seeks damages for his suffering.

"My father endured taunting, mockery and abuse," says Doe's daughter, "They invaded his privacy and pressured him into removing his pants and exposing his genitals. To make matters worse, they put it all out on Facebook Live and even posted the video on one of their profile pages so other people could see it and laugh at him. You hear about cyber-bullying and things like that, but you would never expect this to happen in a nursing home."

In the video, a caregiver can be heard clearly, taunting Mr. Doe, "Reggie, take off your pants, Reggie."

Attorney Steven M. Levin of Levin & Perconti is representing the Doe family, along with co-counsel Thomas M. Paris.

Unfortunately, says Levin, whose firm is noted for its work on behalf of nursing home patients, incidents like this are all too common.

"With the long-term care industry constantly trying to cut costs and boost profits, we see poorly trained, unsupervised staff members neglecting patient care and acting inappropriately at work," Levin says.

"Another thing that is particularly striking about this video, beyond the delight the participants seem to be taking in being so cruel, is just how many of them are in Mr. Doe's room as it's being recorded," says Levin & Perconti partner Margaret Battersby Black. "You have to wonder if there was anyone left to help or supervise any other patients. And, to be clear, those six CNAs were not there to help Mr. Doe. They were there to make their small lives seem bigger by picking on a vulnerable patient. It's classic bullying."

Paris noted that the bullying, and, especially, the social media broadcast of Mr. Doe's humiliation was not only embarrassing, but actually damaging to his medical condition.

"Mr. Doe was already so vulnerable," says Paris, "His family was counting on nursing home staff to care for him. But instead of easing his suffering, his caregivers made things unimaginably worse. The cumulative effects of embarrassment, shock, grief, shame, humiliation, discomfort, and self-consciousness all greatly exacerbate his condition."

The defendants are being sued for multiple violations of the Nursing Home Care Act including -- knowingly causing emotional distress to a mentally disabled man, publicly revealing health information and overall negligent supervision. The family is seeking $50,000 in punitive damages to compensate for Reggie's abuse at the hands of his primary caregivers.

Levin & Perconti is a nationally renowned law firm concentrating in all types of personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death litigation.

Contact:

Debra Pickett

Page 2 Communications

deb@page2comm.com

773.368.7064

SOURCE Levin & Perconti