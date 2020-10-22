Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires NMi

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired NMi Certin B.V. ("NMi" or the "Company") from First Dutch Innovations ("FDI").

With its origin in the Dutch government since 1937, NMi ("het Nederlands Meetinstituut") is the leading independent specialist for legal metrology testing and inspection services in Europe and a trusted brand globally. NMi specializes in type approval & certification, verification & calibration and consultancy services covering a broad range of advice on complex regulations and accreditations. NMi is headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands and has cultivated the industry's most experienced and knowledgeable workforce.

Erik van de Graaf, Managing Director of NMi, commented on behalf of the management team and employees, "We welcome LLCP's extensive track record as a value-added partner for management and look forward to realizing an ambitious plan focused on growth and quality. We are very excited about this next step in the development of our Company and we look forward to continuing to support our customers both at home and abroad with our industry-leading services."

Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director at LLCP, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the NMi team and look forward to supporting the Company's strategic growth plans. We believe that NMi holds a unique position within their high-end market niche and are confident in their continued success."

NMi will be the third investment from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.

LLCP was advised by KPMG (commercial, financial and tax), NautaDutilh (legal) and CFI (M&A).

FDI was advised by PwC (M&A), Allen & Overy and CorporateWise (legal).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-7205

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners