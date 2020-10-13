Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Closes Second Europe Fund with €463 million of Capital Commitments

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") today announced the final closing of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp ("Europe II") with €463 million of capital commitments.

Europe II received strong support from a prestigious group of institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and foundations. Europe II has already completed one investment and has two additional investments under contract.

LLCP has been investing in Europe since the opening of its London office in 2011, expanding its presence with the addition of offices in The Hague in 2015 and Stockholm in 2019. LLCP's first Europe-focused fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P., closed in 2015 with €100 million of capital commitments and has made four investments.

"We are excited to close our second Europe fund with commitments from returning and new limited partners," said Michael Weinberg, a Managing Partner of LLCP. "The very positive response to the fund is a testament to the success of our first Europe Fund and the differentiated investment strategy we implement on a global basis. It also reflects the strength of our European team, which is supported by the broad resources and expertise of our entire firm."

John O'Neill, Head of European Fund Investments at LLCP said, "Our firm is very enthusiastic about the investment environment across Europe. Over the past several years we have established offices in key European markets and recruited outstanding investment professionals, positioning our firm to capitalize on a range of attractive opportunities." Wouter Snoeijers, a Managing Director of LLCP, added, "In the coming years we expect to continue building our European origination and investment operations, reflecting our commitment to supporting industry leading middle-market companies in this important market."

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, healthcare, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

