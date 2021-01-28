Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Expands Investment Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") announced today that it has expanded its U.S. Investment Originations Team with the hiring of Debbie Habib as a Director. Ms. Habib will be based in LLCP's New York office and is responsible for the origination of new investment opportunities and investment due diligence with a focus on the Northeastern U.S.

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner of LLCP, commented, "We are excited to continue the growth of our U.S. Investment Originations Team with the addition of Debbie Habib. Debbie will be a critical part of our continued success, as she brings significant investment experience and a large network of referral sources across the U.S."

Prior to joining LLCP, Ms. Habib was a Vice President with Lindsay Goldberg, a New York-based private equity firm, where she led the firm's business development efforts. She began her career at FGI Worldwide, a New York-based commercial finance company, where she spent 10 years in various leadership roles, including overseeing the firm's business development team. Ms. Habib received a B.A. in Journalism from New York University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University and London Business School.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.2 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

