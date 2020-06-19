Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Caring Brands International Acquires Master Franchise in the Republic of Ireland

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Brands International ("CBI"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of its Bluebird Care Master Franchise in the Republic of Ireland. Through the acquisition, CBI adds direct franchising rights in the Republic of Ireland, which it serves through its Bluebird Care brand, and 26 franchise locations to its portfolio of over 550 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The franchisees in the Republic of Ireland will now have direct access to the wide-ranging support and services of Bluebird Care, one of the United Kingdom's largest homecare providers, and CBI.

Founded in 1966, CBI is the largest franchisor of home healthcare services globally and produces approximately $1.1 billion of annual systemwide sales across its brands. CBI offers franchises under three brands: Interim HealthCare (United States), Bluebird Care (United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland) and Just Better Care (Australia). CBI's franchisees offer individuals a full continuum of care at home including skilled nursing, assistance with daily living activities and end-of-life hospice care.

Jennifer Sheets, CEO and President of Caring Brands International, commented, "I look forward to supporting our Irish franchisees as they continue to grow their businesses and enhance their market leadership. We are very eager to extend our award-winning support services to the team in the Republic of Ireland, so that they can continue to provide the highest standard of care to customers in their own homes, now during COVID-19, and in the future."

Matthew Frankel, a Partner at LLCP, stated, "This acquisition demonstrates the continued support of our CBI investment. We remain focused on building value for the benefit of all CBI's stakeholders, including franchise owners, patients, caregivers, and investors. We are excited to partner with the Irish franchisees on their next stage of growth."

CBI is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

