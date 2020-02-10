Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Smith System Acquires Driver's Alert

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith System Driver Improvement Institute, Inc. ("Smith System"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired Driver's Alert, LLC ("Driver's Alert"). Driver's Alert provides fleet safety management solutions that combine real-time driver observation (via vehicle telematics and decal programs), comprehensive online safety training, and data management and risk identification tools.

Founded in 1952, Smith System is a trusted leading provider of safety training solutions for large commercial fleets and midstream pipeline operators, helping its customers reduce costs associated with negative operating behaviors and comply with stringent regulations. Its proven methods prevent crashes, reduce fuel and maintenance costs and — most importantly — save lives. The company delivers its training through multiple media (on-road, classroom and e-learning) and has trained millions of employees in over 100 countries and in more than 20 languages, including drivers from more than half of Fortune 500 companies' fleets.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Smith System, commented, "We are pleased to add Driver's Alert's complementary capabilities to our industry-leading training methods, further supporting our market-leading position. Both companies share an unwavering commitment to the mission of saving lives and the tireless support of our customers. Our future together is very bright."

Matthew Rich, a Managing Director with LLCP, stated, "This acquisition demonstrates our continued support of Smith System. The addition of Driver's Alert broadens Smith Systems' e-learning content library and greatly improves its ability to support its large and diverse customer base."

Smith System is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 80 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Media Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com, ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com

(212) 521-4800

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners