Levitate Partners with Redtail Technology to Bring Keep-in-Touch Marketing Solution to the Finance Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the keep-in-touch marketing platform started by former ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, today announced an integration partnership with Redtail Technology, the leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial advisors.

Levitate offers a solution for financial advisors wary of mass-blast email marketing and other inefficient, impersonal outreach tools. The platform helps advisors nurture client and prospect relationships through keep-in-touch marketing. With the launch of their integration, Levitate and Redtail offer a complete CRM and personalized marketing tool built with the finance industry in mind.

"Relationships have always formed the foundation of any financial advisor's success. Now, they're more important than ever," says Jesse Lipson, CEO of Levitate. "This partnership between Redtail and Levitate allows advisors to keep in touch in a personal and authentic way with hundreds of customers and prospects using our software."

With this simple, one-click integration, Levitate now maps users to contacts in Redtail to automatically pull in contact information, birthdays, anniversaries, familial relationships, and other important tags and notes. Notes and emails sent in Levitate are visible in Redtail, and changes to Redtail contact profiles are actively synced back to Levitate. Used in conjunction, the platforms marry industry-leading CRM functionality with a pioneering email marketing tool tailor-made for financial advisors.

"Redtail has always been an advocate of using technology to continuously improve financial advisors' client relationships," says Brian McLaughlin, CEO at Redtail Technology. "Our integration with Levitate offers advisors a great opportunity for streamlining their personalized email marketing process. With the ability to sync clients from Redtail to Levitate's platform, and then send notes back to Redtail documenting client interactions, advisors can reach their clients easier and faster."

Unlike emails sent through mass-blast providers, Levitate emails appear in recipient inboxes as a personal email—creating an authentic, personal approach to client communication. Every user has a dedicated Marketing Coach who helps manage a customized "keep-in-touch calendar," in addition to writing and recommending timely communication in response to current events such as COVID-19, wildfires, and civil unrest.

The Levitate and Redtail integration will be available to customers of both services on October 19, 2020.

Levitate

Levitate is a marketing software platform designed to help small businesses grow through the lost art of keeping in touch. Levitate founder Jesse Lipson previously built ShareFile (acquired by Citrix in 2011), a secure file sharing system that serves thousands of customers around the world. Lipson left Citrix, teamed up with some early team members from ShareFile, and founded Levitate on a mission to bring a keep-in-touch marketing platform to millions of small businesses. Since their 2017 start, Levitate's Raleigh, North Carolina-based team has brought a pioneering approach to scaling personal email and driving revenue to small business clients across the financial, real estate, insurance, and legal markets. For more information, visit www.levitate.ai

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

