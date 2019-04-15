Leviton Announces New Pop-Up Floor Box Devices

The Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes feature a stylish low profile, allowing them to recess neatly into the floor with minimal exposure above the finished floor. The Pop-Up Floor Box Receptacles include genuine Leviton wiring devices pre-wired to a terminal block for easy wiring access and installation. Each floor box features an innovative side latch open/close mechanism to eliminate common issues associated with traditional center latches, such as interference with opening and scratching of the wiring device face. The Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes are available in the following models:

USB Dual Type A Charger/Tamper-Resistant Receptacle

SmartlockPro ® Self-Test Tamper-Resistant GFCI Receptacle

Self-Test Tamper-Resistant GFCI Receptacle Decora ® Tamper-Resistant Receptacle

Tamper-Resistant Receptacle 3-Port QuickPort® Insert for voice, data, audio and video applications

Engineered to the highest safety standards, the Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes are IP 44 Rated for protection from ingress of water spray from any direction when closed. They meet or exceed UL 514A requirements, including the scrub water and concrete tightness tests, and receptacles comply with the latest NEC® requirements for tamper-resistant receptacles.

The Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes deliver quality and pleasing aesthetics, making them a welcome addition to many flooring materials including tile, stone, wood, laminate, carpet, vinyl and concrete. The floor boxes can be used in new construction as well as retrofits.

"Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes provide convenient, easy access to power in homes and in multifamily units where traditional in-wall receptacles cannot be used, such as rooms with floor to ceiling windows, great rooms and other architectural enhancements," said Melissa Cinelli, product manager, Leviton Residential. "With the simple press of a button, receptacles or data ports become immediately available for use. The Pop-Up Floor Boxes also offer an ideal solution for commercial applications in offices and meeting rooms, hotels, shopping malls, cafés and restaurants; anywhere open space warrants access to a power source."

Available in brushed nickel, black, brass, and bronze finishes, the Leviton Pop-Up Floor Boxes come with a 2-year limited warranty. For additional product information, visit www.leviton.com

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com/residential.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

