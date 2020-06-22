Leviton Announces "Project of the Week" Home Improvement Video Series

"With many people spending more time at home these days, we have seen an increase in home improvement projects. There are several simple electrical projects homeowners can consider to improve their day-to-day living environment," said Jay Sherman, director of marketing, residential at Leviton. "For example, homeowners can install USB in-wall charging outlets for convenient charging, add AFCI and GFCI outlets for improved safety, or install the latest Decora Smart® Wi-Fi® products for voice or app-enabled control of lights, small appliances and more."

In addition to functional updates, the video series will highlight aesthetic improvements to complement any home's décor. Homeowners will see how the elegant Decora® and colorful Renu® collections of devices and wallplates can enrich their living space with style and personality.

The "Project of the Week" series will run for 12 consecutive weeks beginning June 25.

To view the series, visit www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

For additional product information, visit www.leviton.com.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton