LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today its Dual Type-C™ with Power Delivery (PD) USB Charger Receptacle, the most advanced USB in-wall charger on the market. The device delivers up to 30 watts of power on a single port and offers up to 2X the charging power when paired with PD-enabled devices for high-speed, efficient charging.

Leviton Introduces Dual Type-C™ with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle

The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle features smart chip technology which recognizes and optimizes charging of the connected device. Built-in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage them, and an internal thermo regulator prevents electronics from overheating for safe, reliable performance. With 6A and 30 watts of total power, the Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle offers the smart solution for charging PD-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and more, as well as Type A devices (adapter required).

"As a leader in wiring device innovation, Leviton is uniquely positioned to be the first to bring this charging technology into the homes and businesses of our customers," said William Randall, director of product management, Leviton Residential. "The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle offers the ideal solution for charging devices with higher power requirements, making it a must-have product for new construction and retrofit applications."

The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle boasts the shallowest profile on the market for ease of installation. Its USB ports are tested to meet the industry requirement to withstand over 10,000 insertions and the receptacles are tamper-resistant to help prevent access by most non-rated or foreign objects. It is compatible with USB 3.1,3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 devices.

With a 5-year limited warranty, Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacles are ideal for residential and commercial applications including kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, college dormitories, airport lounges, hospitals, salons and spas, hotels, meeting rooms, cafes, restaurants and more.

Combining functionality with style, the device is available in white, ivory, light almond, gray, black and brown, and is compatible with the complete line of Leviton Decora® wiring devices, Decora wallplates and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

To see the Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle up close, visit booth SU343 at the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. For additional product information, visit www.leviton.com/usb.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com/residential.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

