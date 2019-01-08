Leviton Launches Next Generation, Internet Connected Load Center

"Today's homebuyers want a smarter home and we've answered the call with the Leviton Load Center," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "The enhanced version of the Leviton Load Center is a ground-breaking milestone in our long history of innovation, integrating intelligence and efficiency into the nerve center of the home. It is easy to install for contractors and provides home builders with a smart, safe and aesthetically pleasing product for their customers. Plus, homeowners reap the benefits of an intuitive, manageable unit that simplifies their daily lives."

Through advanced technology, the next generation Leviton Load Center's circuit breakers install the same as the standard version and communicate with a Wi-Fi or Ethernet enabled data hub located at the panel. The hub securely transmits circuit breaker data to the homeowners' router and the Leviton cloud. The internet connectivity set up is simple, automatically discovering and sensing each of the smart, connected circuit breakers through the My Leviton App.

Using the company's My Leviton App, users can:

Monitor electricity usage per branch circuit or appliance,

View usage trends and estimate their electricity bill,

Setup alerts to be notified when a circuit breaker has tripped and why, or if an appliance has been on or off for a user-defined amount of time,

Be assured the load center's smart circuit breakers are receiving the latest firmware updates,

Remotely turn off a branch circuit breaker to shed loads.

All this data will be shared in real time to the homeowner's smart device, giving them even more control over their energy consumption, alerting them of trips and easing the diagnostic process for contractors.

In addition to smarter technology, safety is always at the forefront of Leviton's thinking. Leviton offers the only circuit breakers with patented GFCI lockout technology that exceeds existing UL safety standards. No other circuit breaker provides this level of protection.

"The Leviton Load Center has already revolutionized residential power distribution, but our next generation model adds immense value to today's homebuyers, electrical contractors and builders," said Justin Berghoff, director of business development and product management at Leviton. "By focusing on the end-user experience, we advanced the Leviton Load Center with intelligent capabilities and improved safety features that will make it a welcome addition to any home."

To see the latest version of the internet-connected Leviton Load Center, which was selected as a Best of IBS finalist, visit booth SU343 at the International Builders' Show. To learn more about the features of the Leviton Load Center, visit www.levitonloadcenter.com.

