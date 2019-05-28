Leviton Load Center Named EC&M Product of the Year in Power Distribution Equipment Category

The Leviton Load Center revolutionized residential power distribution with a wide range of notable features including an all plug-on design, precision trip technology, GFCI protection that exceeds the UL943 standard, easy-to-read LED diagnostics within the circuit breakers, and a sleek white enclosure with optional observation window for indoor applications.

Recognizing excellence and innovation in new product development and design,110 entries were evaluated by a panel of judges representing electrical professionals from the engineering, electrical contracting, plant facilities and maintenance industries. A total of 35 products were named category winners.

The category winners will go on to compete for the 2019 Product of the Year Platinum, Gold and Silver awards, which will be determined through an online readers' poll with voting opening May 20 and closing on June 23. The winners will be announced in the August 2019 issue of EC&M. Click here to cast your vote.

"As a leader in safety and innovation, we are honored that the industry has recognized the exciting benefits the Leviton Load Center offers to builders, contractors and homeowners," said Justin Berghoff, director, business development and product management, Leviton Residential. "We look forward to the future and to further expanding our portfolio of products to provide even greater value to the customers we serve."

To learn more about the Leviton Load Center, visit www.Leviton.com/loadcenter.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

