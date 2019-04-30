Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Announces 2019 Summer Concert Series Lineup

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning June 1, Angelenos can escape the routine bustle of the city and retreat to Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) for a jam-packed season of 50 free concerts! Entering its 13th year, Levitt LA transforms MacArthur Park every summer into a sonically-charged urban oasis presenting free, live music under the stars with award-winning and emerging artists. The electrifying 2019 lineup features more internationally touring performers than ever before and spotlights LA's own superstar talent across a wide range of music genres including Latin, indie, rock, R&B, soul, ska, Afrobeat and many more.

"Audiences are in for immersive, festival-style evenings of music, visuals, food and more that will keep them coming back night after night," says Matthew Himes, director of programming & production. "The variety of local, national and international talent on the lineup has something for everyone; the young and young at heart will cap an unforgettable summer with expanded palettes and playlists."

With surging concert ticket prices across the Southland, Levitt LA's high-caliber free music programming offers Angelenos much-needed access to the arts, attracting people of all ages and backgrounds from across metro LA to make memories with family, friends (and pets!). As always, the public is welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Each night will feature culinary delights from local food trucks and vendors, and a nightly Kidzone will offer free immersive art activities, games and more.

The 2019 concert season opens Saturday, June 1 at 7PM with a special reunion performance by Mexican rock legends Tijuana No! con Ceci Bastida; followed by a packed roster featuring the likes of reggaetón-R&B diva and VH1 star Amara La Negra (June 7), Bay Area rapper Ruby Ibarra (June 8), ska masters The Slackers (June 21), jazz trumpeter and GRAMMY winner Josef Leimberg (June 14), LA-based jazz-tinged duo Black Nile (July 4), neo-soul songstress Trish Toledo with Thee Confidentials (July 6), Mexican kings of Latin pop-cumbia fusion Los Master Plus (July 19), Koreatown-inspired KX Fest featuring rapper-actor Dumbfoundead & Friends (July 20-21), no-nonsense rap powerhouse Vel the Wonder (August 8), all-female mariachi GRAMMY winners Flor De Toloache (August 10), the queen of neo-perreo Tomasa Del Real (August 16), the salsa rhythms of fan favorite Boogaloo Assassins (August 17), LA garage punk natives No Parents (August 22), and the groovy can't-miss party paying tribute to Stevie Wonder, Wonder-Full in the Park with DJ Spinna (September 1).

Inaugural Pride en el Parque (Pride in the Park)-- Join the LGBTQIA+ community and allies as we kick off PRIDE weekend ( June 6-7 ) and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and LGBT Heritage Month in LA with Jarina de Marco and Amara La Negra . FREE on-site health services and resources provided .

Parking: We've teamed up with two parking lots, each located less than two blocks away from Levitt LA, that will stay open late every night during the concert season. The MacArthur Park venue is also fully accessible by Metro rail and bus lines!

About Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA)

Each summer, 50 FREE concerts are presented at the fully bilingual Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Entirely free to the public, Levitt LA's summer concert series reflects its mission to build community by making live music accessible to all; over half a million music lovers of all ages and backgrounds have come together at Levitt LA since 2007.

