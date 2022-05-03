Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park

Celebrating 15 years of free live music with an outstanding diverse lineup Welcoming music fans of all ages from across Los Angeles and beyond to MacArthur Park for 30 free concerts June 18 - September 4, 2022 www.levittlosangeles.org

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is thrilled to announce its 15th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park that continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting.

The electrifying 2022 lineup features international greats as well as LA's own superstar talents performing a wide variety of genres including cumbia, rock, soul, ska, salsa, electronic dance music, Hip-Hop, folklorico music from Mexico, Central & South America, and more. Levitt LA's concerts will once again transform MacArthur Park into a sonically-charged urban oasis featuring free live music under the stars.

Levitt LA is pleased to announce that concerts will be live-streamed and available after the season on YouTube, expanding the accessibility of free high-quality concerts for all.

"We're coming back stronger than ever this summer," says Matthew Himes, Levitt LA's Director of Programming and Production, "with over 150 performances, 50 genres, and many surprises, there's a little something for everyone. We can't wait to see everyone dance, laugh, and enjoy the incredible music under the stars with all their friends and families and make new connections with each other."

Launching the season, Levitt LA is partnering with LACMA's Latin Sounds and La Banda Elástica to co- present the concert series' opening night on June 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm featuring El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, and La Banda Elástica DJ's.

This season will also feature the soulful oldie sounds of Joe Bataan, Mexican sonidero sounds of Grupo Soñador, to the neo-perreo beats of Andrekza, dancing all night with LA's hottest DJ's to a festival celebrating Filipino culture & beyond !!

With long built trust Levitt LA teams up with local heritage groups and music collectives who often serve as culture bearers to celebrate the distinct communities that make LA so unique. The Sunday concerts showcase exciting new and traditional music for an immersive crosscultural experience with food, dance, and more!

Such as: INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble and TAIKOPROJECT- presented in partnership with The Music Center, plus Yola At HOLA, HOLA Music Studios.

For more information about the Levitt LA Summer Season 2022, please visit www.levittlosangeles.org.

In addition, Levitt LA is proud to join WE RISE initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month. Throughout the month of May, community partners will provide access to mental health resources and opportunities for connection via cultural experiences and pop up concerts in collaborations Levitt LA. For more information on the WE RISE events in May, check out the following (https://werise.la).

Lastly, join Levitt LA for our 15th Anniversary season announcement party, Sunday May 8th (2-8pm) in collaboration with the monthly DJ party Biscuits and Jams at Thunderbolt Café in Historic Filipinotown. Sets by DJ Phatrick, DJ Bonds, Matthew Himes and KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic's Novena Carmél and Anthony Valadez and food, libations, and a photo booth will be available. Stop by to dance with us and celebrate the magic of music! Free, all ages event!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles' 2022 Season is supported in part by:

City of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department, Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Red Bull, Amazon, Los Angeles Medical Center Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, Echo Park Neighborhood Council, Westlake North Neighborhood Council, Wilshire Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council, Pico Union Neighborhood Council, Rampart Village Neighborhood Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, LACMA, Fowler Museum, Everybody.world, Goethe-Institut Los Angeles, ICA LA, Bresee Foundation, Ricky's Pizza, Diablo Taco, Purgatory Pizza, Grimy Goods, Fusicology and many more donors like you.

Levitt LA Season 2022 Line Up:

JUNE:

18, 5:00pm-10:00pm – LACMA Latin Sounds and La Banda Elastica Present - El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, La Banda Elástica Dj's

– LACMA Latin Sounds and La Banda Elastica Present - El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, La Banda Elástica Dj's 19, 4: 00pm-7:00pm – Marikel International Presents - Caribbean Kaleidoscope Ft. Upstream, Prince Bernard , Hummingbird Village, Chacombo, Jonkonnu Performers, Dj Adé Neff

– Marikel International Presents - Caribbean Kaleidoscope Ft. Upstream, , Hummingbird Village, Chacombo, Jonkonnu Performers, Dj Adé Neff 24, 6:00pm-10:00pm – Stage of the Arts Inc and Generation Hip-Hop Global Present - 39th Annual Radiotron Ft. Toddy Tee, Las Brujas Brew, Mc Lelann, Host Toquon Tha Mc, Bgirl Deya Deyis, Bboy Ali, Bboy Wilpower, Tha Union Station , Dj Phantom G, Reo Del Tempo, Popper Nikko, Mix Master D

– Stage of the Arts Inc and Generation Hip-Hop Global Present - 39th Annual Radiotron Ft. Toddy Tee, Las Brujas Brew, Mc Lelann, Host Toquon Tha Mc, Bgirl Deya Deyis, Bboy Ali, Bboy Wilpower, , Dj Phantom G, Reo Del Tempo, Popper Nikko, Mix Master D 25, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Nance Arte Productions Presents - Boogaloo Assassins, Bobby Soul

– Nance Arte Productions Presents - Boogaloo Assassins, Bobby Soul 26, 4: 00pm-7:00pm –The Music Center Presents – INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble, TAIKOPROJECT plus Yola At HOLA, HOLA Music Studios

JULY:

8, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Nance Arte Productions and Sistah Q Present - Alika, Quinto Sol , Sistah Q

– Nance Arte Productions and Sistah Q Present - Alika, , Sistah Q 9, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – Southern Soul Spinners Presents - Joe Bataan, Westside Crew, Nahko, Ruben Molina

– Southern Soul Spinners Presents - Joe Bataan, Westside Crew, Nahko, 10, 4:00pm-7:00pm – Centro Cultural Techantit Presents - De Musica Ancestral, Tradicional Y Folklórica Salvadoreña Ft. Will Echegoyen , Jose Ortiz , Luis López, Gustavo Pineda , Patricia Obando , Margarita Guillen , Ana Patricia Silva Orellana , Gustavo Eduardo Pineda Nolasco

– Centro Cultural Techantit Presents - De Musica Ancestral, Tradicional Y Folklórica Salvadoreña Ft. , , Luis López, , , , , 15, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – Adee Roberson Presents - Les Filles De Illighadad, Adee Roberson

– Adee Roberson Presents - Les Filles De Illighadad, 16, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Boombox Presents - Peanut Butter Wolf, Dj Nu-Mark, Inka One, Ben Diggin , Dj Analog

– Boombox Presents - Peanut Butter Wolf, Dj Nu-Mark, Inka One, , Dj Analog 17, 4:00pm-7:00pm – Sunset Ecléctico and General Consulate of Guatemala in Los Angeles Present - Guateama Ft. Ishto Jueves, El Gordo and more

– Sunset Ecléctico and General Consulate of in Los Angeles Present - Guateama Ft. Ishto Jueves, El Gordo and more 22, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Lethal Amounts Presents - Lethal Amounts Summer Showcase

– Lethal Amounts Presents - Lethal Amounts Summer Showcase 23, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – La Junta L.A. Presents - Grupo Soñador, Los Malditos, La Junta Dj's

– La Junta L.A. Presents - Grupo Soñador, Los Malditos, La Junta Dj's 24, 4: 00pm-7:00pm – Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles Presents - Bangladeshi Night Ft. Mohammed Zaman , Upama Saha, Rehana Mollick , Asif Islam , Shahnag Bulbul, Ronny Chowdhury , Shahid Mithu , Roshny Alam, Uttoron Cultural Organization, Nisha

– Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles Presents - Bangladeshi Night Ft. , Upama Saha, , , Shahnag Bulbul, , , Roshny Alam, Uttoron Cultural Organization, Nisha 29, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – The Latin Alternative 88.5fm HD3 Presents - Dante Elephante, Yungatita, Byron Gonzalez

– The Latin Alternative 88.5fm HD3 Presents - Dante Elephante, Yungatita, 30, 11:00am-12:00pm – 123 Con Andres and at 6:00pm-10:00pm – Red Bull Batalla Regiónal Los Angeles

– 123 Con Andres and at – Red Bull Batalla Regiónal 31, 4: 00pm-10:00pm – Footlong Development and Keistar Productions Present - Wonder-Full In The Park: A Tribute To The Music Of Stevie Wonder Ft. Dj's Spinna, Monalisa, Cognito

AUGUST:

12, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Goethe-Institut Los Angeles and Subsuelo Present - Meridian Brothers, Tropa Magica, Subsuelo Dj's

– Goethe-Institut Los Angeles and Subsuelo Present - Meridian Brothers, Tropa Magica, Subsuelo Dj's 13, 7:00pm-10:00pm – The Puppet Master 213 Presents - Thee Sacred Souls, Los Yesterdays, The Puppet Master, El Triste

– The Puppet Master 213 Presents - Thee Sacred Souls, Los Yesterdays, The Puppet Master, El Triste 14, 4:00pm-7:00pm – Mundo Maya Foundation Present - 5th Annual Mundo Maya Day Ft. Marimba Tropical, Jorge Gamboa & Trio Lazaro Milagros, Juan Mendoza "El Tariacuri", La Flor De Yucatan, Jose Armando Ruiz , Jorge Gamboa & Trio Lazaro Milagros, California Ajupeme Mesoamerican Ball Game, Kalpulli Teotlalli Tepeyollotl, Hermano José Ajpu Muñoz, Tata Guillermo Hernández, Abuela Sara Z Mijares

– Mundo Maya Foundation Present - 5th Annual Mundo Maya Day Ft. Marimba Tropical, & Trio Lazaro Milagros, Juan Mendoza "El Tariacuri", La Flor De Yucatan, , & Trio Lazaro Milagros, California Ajupeme Mesoamerican Ball Game, Kalpulli Teotlalli Tepeyollotl, Hermano José Ajpu Muñoz, Tata Guillermo Hernández, Abuela Sara Z Mijares 19, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – Late Night Laggers Presents - Ms Nina, Andrekza, Late Night Laggers Dj's

– Late Night Laggers Presents - Ms Nina, Andrekza, Late Night Laggers Dj's 20, 7:00pm-10:00pm – AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 1

– AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 1 21, 4:00pm-7:00pm – AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 2

– AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 2 26, 7:00pm-10:00pm – Evoekore Media Presents - Evoekore Media Night Ft. La Resistencia

– Evoekore Media Presents - Evoekore Media Night Ft. La Resistencia 27, 7: 00pm-10:00pm – Levitt National Tour Presents - The New Respects

– Levitt National Tour Presents - The New Respects 28, 4:00pm-7:00pm – Miriam Estrada Productions Presents - Fiesta Pinolera Ft. Armando Vásquez Orquestra Guatao, Juan Solórzano, Rommel Ocampo

SEPTEMBER:

2, 7:00pm-10:00pm – United American Indian Involvement Inc., Presents - Digging Roots, Tia Wood

– United American Indian Involvement Inc., Presents - Digging Roots, 3, 4:00pm-10:00pm – FilAm Arts Presents - Festival of Philippine Arts And Culture Ft. Ruby Ibarra , Jayr, Kiana V, Mica Javier , Filosophy, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble, Rondalla Club Of Los Angeles, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, Malaya Dance Company, Dj Joel Quizon, Dj Les

– FilAm Arts Presents - Festival of Philippine Arts And Culture Ft. , Jayr, Kiana V, , Filosophy, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble, Rondalla Club Of Los Angeles, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, Malaya Dance Company, Dj Joel Quizon, Dj Les 4, 6:00pm-9:00pm – Councilmember Gil Cedillo Presents - La Sonora Dinamita

Editors, please note:

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

MacArthur Park

2230 W. 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 201-6111 • levittlosangeles.org

Concerts begin at 7:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays and at 4:00 pm on Sundays. Times may vary. Please see calendar for exact schedule.

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel.

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: http://levittlosangeles.org

Parking:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. Please note no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

About Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

About the National Levitt Network

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org

Social Media Channels:

FB/IG: @Levitt.LA

TW: @Levitt_LA

www.levittlosangeles.org

Photo(s):

