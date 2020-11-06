DENVER, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVO, the premium infusion appliance has been handpicked by Olivia Kim, VP of Creative Projects and Home at Nordstrom, as part of the fashion retailer's Joy of [email protected] concept launching November 6th.

Kim saw LEVO as a perfect fit for the Self-care + Wellness category as she curated the latest [email protected] [email protected] is an ongoing series of themed pop-up shops that transitions every four to six weeks to offer a new shopping experience and a batch of new and often exclusive merchandise.

LEVO II dispensing oil LEVO II in Meyer after infusion

LEVO II, the innovative smart-tech device designed to simplify the process of herbal infusion of butter and oils, joins a lineup of unique, meaningful and purposeful gifts in the [email protected] that help foster community and collective celebration. LEVO uplifts and elevates the infusion experience.

With LEVO, users can home-infuse ingredients with endless benefits for the mind and body. Think — cinnamon honey, garlic butter, or rosemary olive oil. The perfect complement to chefs and DIY lovers, LEVO has become a countertop staple for those who want control over exactly what they put in, and on, their bodies. LEVO II can infuse up to 19 ounces of oil or butter with herbs at the touch of a button and allows users to take full control of their recipes with precise time and temperature controls. LEVO infusions are mess-free and pre-filtered, eliminating the need for cheesecloth and other filtration methods. Cleanup is a breeze with dishwasher-safe components.

Since 2013, Kim has been curating [email protected] as an ongoing series of themed in-store shops designed to introduce customers to emerging and distinctive brands. LEVO, which launched in 2016, introduced its upgraded LEVO II last year, which retails for $249.

