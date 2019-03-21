LEVOLOR donates $1 million in cordless window blinds to Habitat for Humanity homeowners, keeping energy costs down and families safer

ATLANTA, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVOLOR, a supplier of window coverings in North America, and Habitat for Humanity announced its partnership and the company's donation of cordless blinds and shades valued at $1 million to Habitat homeowners across the country.

"At the end of a busy day, it's a comfort to have window coverings to close out the world's hustle and bustle to relax and rest. It's also a joy to open them the next day to greet it again and see the beauty that lies behind," said Christian Leard, LEVOLOR President. "We're excited to partner with Habitat so homeowners can feel safe and secure inside their homes, and see all life has to offer inside and out."

As a part of the partnership, Habitat is kicking off its "I See," social media initiative encouraging Habitat homeowners to share photos of what they see outside their LEVOLOR Blinds and Shades throughout the seasons. From trees blossoming to gardens growing and children playing, every home has their unique view to the world behind their window coverings.

"Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to partner with LEVOLOR and grateful for their generous donation of cordless window coverings," said Julie Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Relations, Habitat for Humanity. "With their support, Habitat homeowners can have a sense of safety and security as they lay their heads down at night, and a sense of optimism as they wake the following morning to a brand-new day full of opportunities."

Local Habitat organization across the U.S. will be able to choose from both LEVOLOR Cellular Shades for energy efficiency and Metal Blinds for durability, two key factors in how Habitat builds decent and affordable homes.



About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About LEVOLOR

Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® Blinds, Shades, and Shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. Trusted for every room in the home, LEVOLOR works beautifully, today, tomorrow, and every day. In 2019, LEVOLOR committed US$1 million in donated privacy blinds to Habitat for Humanity so homeowners and their families feel safe and secure in their Habitat homes.

