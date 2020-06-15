Levolution's LEVL Token is Now Live on TradingView

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levolution (LEVL-BTC), trading at HitBTC, Livecoin, and P2PB2B, is now live on TradingView, a social networking service that provides a series of charting features to investors and traders; granting them amazing financial visualization and communication options to share their trading ideas and strategies.

Copy stating that LEVL is live on TradingView https://levolution.io/

In late May, HitBTC made an announcement that the digital asset exchange is partnering with TradingView, allowing HitBTC users to place buy or sell orders of the LEVL Token directly on the TradingView platform. With a simple API key, LEVL Traders and holders on HitBTC can manage all of their trades on TradingView's web-trading interface, rather than logging into HitBTC. This partnership opens up the opportunity for the LEVL community and traders to more effectively communicate, discover, and share valuable trading ideas and strategies.

With over 8 million active users and 92 million monthly visitors, TradingView is undoubtedly the most interactive social platform for investors and traders to share information. TradingView is known for its intuitive charts, allowing participants in both the traditional finance and crypto sectors to effortlessly and collaboratively make decisions based on their findings. With the integration of TradingView's API Keys, LEVL traders on HitBTC can take advantage of an extensive list of features. Some of these features include server-side alerts when markets meet the users' custom criteria, asset screeners to filter assets based on predefined metrics, HTML5 charts, customized technical analysis, and broad market data coverage among many others.

Being one of the few crypto exchanges that have been issued this integration, HitBTC users have the ability to leverage the TradingView platform in ways which they may otherwise not have. For example, the integration allows HitBTC's more experienced traders to have the algorithmic trading systems on TradingView operate their trades. LEVL traders are now able to trade with more speed, accuracy, and at a reduced cost; issuing our community members more time to communicate on the TradingView platform, and collaboratively develop more effective trading strategies.

Following LEVL's listing on HitBTC, there has been a tremendous increase in the trading activity of the LEVL Token. With the development of HitBTC and TradingView's partnership, we project that there will be another momentous swing in trading activity. Our recent endeavors continue to pique the interest of our users, so we're very excited to see what comes of the partnership.

About Levolution

Levolution marries the latest blockchain technology with a groundbreaking token offering platform. Overall, our mission is to aid blockchain startup companies in breaking through barriers to entry. Relying on social incubation and the team's core internal competencies, the Levolution platform aims to help companies attack these barriers. This is done by sourcing innovative strategies from community members and token offering participants.

Stay up to date with Blockchain's best token offering platform, Levolution.

Media Contact:

Marquese Dillon

Email: [email protected]

levolution.io

Related Images

levl-is-live-on-tradingview.jpeg

LEVL is Live on TradingView

Copy stating that LEVL is live on TradingView https://levolution.io/

Related Links

Levolution

SOURCE Levolution

Related Links

https://levolution.io/

