Levulinic Acid Market Forecasts to 2024 by Application, Technology and Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Levulinic Acid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global levulinic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2024. This study includes the levulinic acid market size and forecast for the global levulinic acid market through 2024, segmented by application, technology, and the region.

The future of the levulinic acid market looks promising with opportunities in plasticizer, agriculture, food additive, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for levulinic acid in the plasticizer and pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries.



Some of the levulinic acid companies profiled in this report include Biofine International Inc., Avantium Inc., GF Biochemicals Ltd., Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co Ltd, Simagchem Corporation, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Global levulinic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global levulinic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application Segmentation analysis: Global market size by application, technology, and region

Global market size by application, technology, and region Regional analysis: Global levulinic acid market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global levulinic acid market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for levulinic acid in the global levulinic acid market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for levulinic acid in the global levulinic acid market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, levulinic acid in the global levulinic acid market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, levulinic acid in the global levulinic acid market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global levulinic acid market by application (plasticizers, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, agriculture, food additives, and others.), technology (acid hydrolysis and biofine), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the levulinic acid market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the levulinic acid market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this levulinic acid market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the levulinic acid market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the levulinic acid market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this levulinic acid market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this levulinic acid area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, levulinic acid market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Levulinic Acid Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Levulinic Acid Market by Application

3.3.1: Plasticizers

3.3.2: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

3.3.3: Agriculture

3.3.4: Food additives

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Levulinic Acid Market by Technology

3.4.1: Acid Hydrolysis

3.4.2: Biofine



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Levulinic Acid Market by Region

4.2: North American Levulinic Acid Market

4.3: European Levulinic Acid Market

4.4: APAC Levulinic Acid Market

4.5: RoW Levulinic Acid Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Levulinic Acid Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Levulinic Acid Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Levulinic Acid Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Levulinic Acid Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Levulinic Acid Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Biofine International Inc.

7.2: Avantium Inc.

7.3: GF Biochemicals Ltd.

7.4: Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd.

7.5: Simagchem Corporation

7.6: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfqtfu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

