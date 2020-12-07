Lexerd Capital Management LLC Sponsored Fund Acquires Emerald Pointe in Birmingham, AL

The property is optimally located just off Lorna Road on Rocky Ridge Ranch road half a mile from the junction of I-495 and I-65. It is also approximately two-miles from Hoover's Riverchase Galleria, the largest shopping mall in Alabama.

Birmingham is an important regional hub due to its early century iron and steel production as a primary industrial center of the Southern United States. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is responsible for over 23,000 jobs in the region. The area is also world headquarters for Regions Financial, the second largest employer in the Birmingham metropolitan region. Other major employers in the region include AT&T, Honda, St. Vincent's Health System, Children's Hospital of Alabama, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Alabama Power Co., and Mercedes-Benz.

"We are enthusiastic about the acquisition of Emerald Pointe," said Albert Lord III, Founder and CEO of Lexerd. "Birmingham is a growing market and central to the nation's fastest growing auto manufacturing region. Emerald Pointe is well-located with easy access to Hoover Public Library, various shopping and medical offices, neighborhood schools, and restaurants."

Lord continued, "We thoroughly understand the needs of the Birmingham market and the growing demand in the region. Emerald Pointe will serve the community in a meaningful way and be a valuable addition to Lexerd's portfolio, helping us to serve our mission of achieving strong risk adjusted returns for our investors."

About Lexerd:

Lexerd Capital Management LLC is a real estate firm that primarily sponsors investments in opportunistic multifamily assets throughout the United States. Lexerd was founded in 2006 by Albert L. Lord III while he was raising capital and advising on a $440 million bid to acquire the Washington Nationals baseball team from Major League Baseball. Lexerd has managed over $500 million in assets since its founding.

Lexerd's core mission of preserving capital while generating appreciation and offering investors stable distributions begins with an approach that recognizes the distinctiveness of the multifamily real estate asset class and its unique features. The approach is based on the integration of three key considerations (a) a proprietary Model for property acquisition, (b) focus on small to middle Market properties to avoid larger competitors and (c) efficient Management of acquired properties. Since 2006 the 3M model has served Lexerd's investors by generating excess returns and stable annual distributions.

