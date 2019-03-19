Lexicon Named Best Performing North American Vacation Rental Channel Manager in Booking.com 2018 Connectivity Partner Program

PARK CITY, Utah, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a proven track record of consistent, high quality listings that rank among the highest performing, Lexicon Travel Technologies announced today they have been recognized as the top performing Vacation Rental Channel Manager in Booking.com's prestigious Connectivity Partner Program for their work on behalf of property managers in 2018.

"Lexicon is one of only 6 connectivity providers across the entire Booking.com eco-system worldwide to receive this recognition for top performance in the program," according to Joel Inman, Founder and CEO at Lexicon Travel Technologies. "We're elated the investments we've made in technology, channel best practices, and relationship building are paying dividends for our clients. Higher quality listings are also higher performing listings, delivering the bookings property managers seek from our partnerships."

Rolf Nijdam, Global Head of Connectivity Partner Programs at Booking.com shared, "The objective of our connectivity partner program is to strengthen our partnership and grow our businesses together. During and after the first full year of our program, we were very delighted to see the involvement and investments of our partners like Lexicon."

According to Lauren Durham, Connectivity Partner Business Manager at Booking.com, "Lexicon is one of very few providers to demonstrate such exceptional capability in helping connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, and we want to thank them for their dedication in 2018. I am thrilled at the strong commitment they've made to perform successfully on all our defined program requirements."

Durham added, "Lexicon worked diligently to develop our suite of APIs' that help accommodations connected to their platform drive performance on Booking.com. We're very excited to continue growing together in the year ahead!"

To learn how you can benefit from Lexicon's channel management expertise, visit https://www.lexicontravel.com .

About LEXICON

Lexicon connects Vacation Rental Property Managers with the millions of guests who book via online travel agencies. We translate the complexities of vacation rental inventory into high performing listings that drive bookings.

Unlike traditional channel managers, our powerful technology and expert staff drive revenue by creating fully-optimized listings, identifying dynamic pricing opportunities and ensuring reservation compliance across platforms.

Based in Park City, Utah, Lexicon Travel Technologies provides Property Managers with a new level of fluency in managing the revenue their inventory produces. A fluency that speaks the language of transparency, accountability and partnership.

About BOOKING.COM

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in over 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 29 million total reported listings and cover more than 145,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So, whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal place to stay quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of Lexicon Travel Technologies or an affiliate thereof.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katie Godkin Morales

katie.morales@lexicontravel.com

Related Links http://www.lexicontravel.com

SOURCE Lexicon Travel Technologies

Related Links

http://lexicontravel.com/

