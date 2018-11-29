LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Expects Limited Impact from P2P Regulations and Raises Loan Origination Guidance

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LX), a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China, is issuing this press release with respect to the Shenzhen Internet Finance Association's recent announcement on limiting P2P growth during the current compliance inspection period (the "Recent Announcement").

The Company has been assessing the Shenzhen Internet Finance Association's Recent Announcement on limiting P2P growth during the current compliance inspection period. The Recent Announcement is consistent with past announcements and frameworks established by the national regulatory authorities, Lexin strongly supports the government in its goal of creating a more orderly and disciplined P2P market, and believes that only an orderly and disciplined P2P market can have healthy and sustainable growth in the future.

The Recent Announcement was within the Company's expectations which the Company has prepared for. Based on the Company's current assessment, Lexin expects the impact to be limited to the Company's operations. Lexin believes that it has been in compliance with the current regulatory frameworks and is well prepared to cope with the changes of regulatory frameworks as announced by the Shenzhen Internet Finance Association.

The Company has successfully diversified its sources of capital, and has consistently continued to achieve strong results in this area. In the year to date, Lexin has already worked with many of China's largest financial institutions, and fully expects to be able to continue to grow the number of institutional funding partners.

Based on the Company's current assessment of the potential impact of the Recent Announcement and its successful efforts in diversifying sources of capital, the Company expects total loan origination for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be approximately RMB19 billion to RMB20 billion.

"Currently our institutional funding has already reached over 70% of our funding for new loans, as we maintain our P2P balances at current levels," said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our company continues to register strong growth, and we are fully confident in our unique operating model and funding sources as we enter 2019."

