LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on June 4, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on June 4, 2020 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 4, 2020).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8175258

Please note the Conference ID number of 8175258.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until June 11, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697 International: 61 2 8199 0299 Replay Access Code: 8175258

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:

Tony Hung

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258

E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:

Limin Chen

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

