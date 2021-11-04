Lexington County School District One Launches Dropout Recovery Program

"Lexington District One's partnership with Graduation Alliance will help us open doors for students whose circumstances have limited their progress toward earning a high school diploma," said Dr. Luke Clamp, Secondary Schools Director for Lexington County School District One. "Graduation Alliance offers services that allow students to get back on track to graduation. We see that as a win-win-win for the student, the school system, and the community."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 400,000 South Carolina adults do not have a high school diploma or a credential. In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated, "High school graduates make an average of $9,200 more per year than people without a diploma." This program brings educational and economic opportunity to at-risk students in South Carolina. Funded through the state, there is no cost to students or school districts.

In addition to online, anytime curriculum, students in this program receive 360 degrees of additional support to help ensure success in the program. They are paired with a dedicated Academic Coach to monitor pace and progress, a Local Advocate to help navigate obstacles and well-being, as well as access to 24/7 tutoring resources.

Lexington County School District One, is one of the fastest–growing school districts in the state and is the first district in South Carolina to implement this program with Graduation Alliance.

ABOUT LEXINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE

Lexington County School District One serves more than 28,000 students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 with more than 3,600 employees and 31 schools. The district also has an alternative education services program designed to help students at risk of expulsion. www.lexington1.net

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

