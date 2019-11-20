Lexington Partners Announces Senior Advisor Kenneth Allen to Retire

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), one of the world's largest and most experienced independent alternative investment managers in the secondary market, today announced that Kenneth Allen AM, a Senior Advisor to the Firm in Australia since 2006, will retire at the end of 2019.

Wilson S. "Wil" Warren, President of Lexington Partners, said, "On behalf of Lexington, I would like to thank Ken Allen for his dedicated service to the Firm for more than 13 years. Over this period, Lexington's presence in this important private equity market has increased significantly, in part due to Ken's deep relationships and market knowledge." Lexington Partners has been an active private equity investor in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region since 2000.

Prior to his role with Lexington, Mr. Allen served a distinguished term from 2001 to 2006 as the Australian Consul-General in New York and is credited with many accomplishments including his involvement with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Australia and the United States and his work in technology, media, the arts, and finance.

Before his diplomatic posting, Mr. Allen enjoyed a successful career in global investment banking with The World Bank, Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, and Macquarie Bank. He has served as Chairman of Talent2 and on the Boards of the NSW Treasury Corporation, the State Bank of New South Wales, the Film Finance Corporation of Australia, Omnicom, Australia Post, and The China Institute in New York. Mr. Allen is a Member of the Order of Australia for service to the business and finance sectors, international relations, and the community through fundraising for charitable organizations. He holds an Honors degree in Economics from the University of Adelaide.

Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with more than $38 billion in committed capital.

