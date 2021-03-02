Lexington Partners Appoints Cassio Casseb as Senior Advisor to Focus on Brazil

NEW YORK AND SÃO PAULO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced the appointment of Cassio Casseb as a Senior Advisor focusing on Brazil. Mr. Casseb is the former Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Pao de Acucar, and previously was president of Banco do Brasil, one of the country's largest banks, and Credicard.

Lexington established a presence in Latin America more than a decade ago and recently expanded its regional footprint with the opening of its São Paulo office in January in order to engage further with Brazilian investors and private equity sponsors. Lexington has raised significant capital in Latin America from public pensions, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, and family offices. Mr. Casseb's appointment as a Senior Advisor is expected to deepen Lexington's relationships in Brazil as the region's private equity industry continues to develop.

Commenting on Mr. Casseb's appointment, Jose Sosa del Valle, Partner of Lexington and Head of Latin America, said, "We are excited to have Cassio join Lexington as a Senior Advisor. He brings to his role significant experience and a network that extends across the Brazilian business community, and we expect that he will make a valuable contribution to Lexington's relationships in the country's expanding private equity market."

Mr. Casseb is a current member of the boards of directors of Mobly and the BBCE, and previously served on the boards of institutions including Netshoes, Lojas Marisa, Smiles Fidelidade, Coca-Cola Retail Latin America, Visa Latin America and Cetip. A native of São Paulo, he received an MS in engineering from the Escola Politécnica at the Universidade de São Paulo.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with $55 billion in committed capital since inception. Lexington has acquired over 3,400 secondary and co-investment interests through more than 900 transactions with a total value in excess of $62 billion, including $15 billion of syndications. Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 500 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, São Paulo and Luxembourg. Additional information can be found at www.lexingtonpartners.com.

