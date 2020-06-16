LexisNexis Adds "Simple Search" to its Nexis Newsdesk Media Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As global data increases by at least 2.5 quintillion bytes per day, the effort required to find the most relevant and helpful information increases with it. This is precisely why LexisNexis® has added a "Simple Search" feature to Nexis Newsdesk™, its award-winning media intelligence platform for public relations and other communications professionals. Boolean searches remain an option for those who prefer them, but this robust new search tool allows Nexis Newsdesk users to more quickly and efficiently capture the precise results they seek.

"While we pride ourselves on having unmatched content in our media intelligence database, it is equally important for our users to be able to easily search and find the gems they're after," said Chasity Johnson, Director Media Intelligence Product Management, at LexisNexis. "Simple Search is the latest enhancement in our ongoing efforts to more quickly lead communications pros to the data and insights that propel their businesses forward."

Johnson said the feature, which was tested with over 1,000 customers, garnered praise for being exceptionally intuitive and delivering "exactly the results I'd like to see but never do (on competitor products)" as one customer said. Johnson also noted that ongoing improvements, such as Simple Search, are one of the reasons why Nexis Newsdesk has won a coveted CODiE Award the past four years in a row. This award, presented by the Software and Information Industry Association, recognized Nexis Newsdesk in 2020 as the best content search and discovery solution.

To use Simple Search, users select Companies, People, Topics, or Everything Else to see the latest coverage of each category across of traditional and social media from around the globe. Once a main category is selected, Simple Search users can hone into a specific topic by including or excluding keywords, adding keywords, or specifying media type: online news, social networks, TV/Radio and user-generated content, among others. For more finessed results, refine keywords and the relationship between them. In addition, Simple Search frees the user from having to enter all the variations of a person's or company's name—the platform will automatically search across those variables.

Simple Search also includes an innovative "Remove the Noise" function that allows searchers to mute results of one or more types. For instance, one can perform a search that does not return celebrity news or any content tagged as being of low influence. Simple Search can also filter results by more than 100 countries and 75 languages. Another helpful advantage of Simple Search is that users can modify their search with ease in one location, thereby avoiding the need to return to the start of the process.

Simple Search is available to all Newsdesk users now. For more information about Simple Search, Newsdesk, or to request a demo, please visit www.lexisnexis.com/newsdesk.

