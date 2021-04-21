LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Earns Top Honors at the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards®

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it won four accolades at the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards®. The recognition came in the Business Technology category with LexisNexis Risk Solutions winning Best Anti-Fraud/Security Solutions Provider in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, United States and Western Europe regions.

The Global Banking & Finance Awards has spotlighted companies of all sizes across the financial industry for innovation, achievement, strategy and inspirational change since 2011.

Fraud and identity management solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions utilize passive and active fraud controls to help customers optimize the consumer experience at every touchpoint. Its solutions provide organizations a complete view of identity by incorporating physical, digital, device and behavioral intelligence for successful risk mitigation and fraud prevention.

"The past year forced the banking and finance industry to greatly accelerate digitization plans and our solutions helped our customers mitigate fraud risk during this time of rapid change," said Stephen Topliss, vice president, global fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We must constantly work to innovate our solutions to keep pace with fraudsters that are continually changing their tactics. Winning Best Anti-Fraud/Security Solutions at the Global Banking & Finance Awards after such a challenging year and across four regions is a testament to the strength and versatility of our fraud and identity solutions."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions continued to innovate its fraud and identity solutions through the launch of several new products and solutions in the past year:

LexisNexis® Emailage® is a fraud risk scoring solution fueled by email intelligence to help companies balance a seamless user experience with fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

LexisNexis® Behavioral Biometrics integrates the way a user interacts with their device with information relating to the trustworthiness, integrity and authenticity of that device to improve the detection of high-risk fraudulent activities.

LexisNexis® Fraud Intelligence is a non-FCRA solution that helps organizations mitigate new account fraud risk by bringing together identity assessment and consumer application activity to arrive at a comprehensive non-FCRA score that offers a more complete view of an identity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

