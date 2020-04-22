LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches COVID-19 National Data Resource Center

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has launched a free COVID-19 Data Resource Center to provide county-level insights on at-risk populations and potential care capacity gaps to support the U.S. healthcare industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By combining its own data and analytics with those of other industry stakeholders, the company created insights that can be used by healthcare organizations, public health officials, and health researchers to help allocate resources to the populations with the greatest need.

The COVID-19 Data Resource Center features heat maps with insights that identify at-risk populations and correlated gaps in provider coverage. Each county is assigned a percentile rank on a scale of 0 (low-risk) to 100 (high-risk) across various parameters. The map is updated regularly to quickly address the care needs of the community. The initial release focused on answering two critical questions:

1. Which communities are most at-risk for poor health outcomes due to COVID-19 in the U.S.?

LexisNexis Risk Solutions defines high-risk population in the COVID-19 Data Resource Center as the proportion of the county where population is 60 years or older with two or more high-risk COVID-19 comorbidities. The company leveraged its de-identified claims assets to understand where comorbidities exist among the 60+ population. It then applied county-level socioeconomic factors to identify which counties have socioeconomic needs that, if unaddressed, are most likely to prevent optimal health outcomes.

2. Which communities are in most need of critical care resources to help combat the impact of COVID-19 in their region?

To answer this question, LexisNexis Risk Solutions utilized its de-identified medical claims and provider datasets, along with data from industry partners, to look at the following factors:

Location of providers with the specialty expertise required to treat potential COVID-19 diagnoses.

Hospitals which may have capacity to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals that have enough ICU beds to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

This information helps counties throughout the U.S. understand their level of preparedness to meet the potential needs of high-risk populations as compared to their peers, and provides a line-of-sight into opportunities to expand resources.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions is committed to supporting the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with key healthcare players and leveraging our own data assets and technology to provide timely insights that can help those on the front lines provide care and resources to at-risk populations," said Josh Schoeller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care. "Our hope is that these resources can help healthcare, public health, and policy leaders make important decisions to enable the best possible care for our most vulnerable populations."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is open to collaborating with organizations interested in contributing additional data to help establish an even more comprehensive aggregated view of populations linked to their risk factors and potential care needs.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

