LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Named Best Cybersecurity Solution by Asian Private Banker Technology Awards for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has received Best Cybersecurity Solution for the third year in a row at the Asian Private Banker Technology Awards 2021. The win is a testament to the company's long-standing expertise and commitment to improving fraud detection and identity verification across all risk domains by leveraging digital identity intelligence with physical identity insights.

The cost of fraud for financial institutions in the Asia Pacific and the need for identity authentication solutions to fight fraud continue to rise. To address the challenges, the multi-layered suite of fraud management and identity management solutions from LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers access to near real-time event data, third-party risk signals and global, cross-channel digital identity intelligence.

The company's award-winning solutions include:

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, an enterprise solution that establishes a digital identity by uniting digital and physical attributes to help businesses confidently differentiate between a trusted customer and a fraudulent attempt in milliseconds

LexisNexis® Emailage®, a powerful fraud solution that delivers succinct decisioning data and an email risk score to help stop fraud without negative impact on genuine consumers

"Asian Private Banker's judging panel handed LexisNexis Risk Solutions our coveted prize for Best Cybersecurity Solution at the Technology Awards 2021 based on the company's commitment to finding new ways to serve clients in a space where the only constant is change: from emerging threats to evolving regulations, but without a shadow of a doubt, LexisNexis Risk Solutions proved once more that it is always one step ahead of the competition," said Daniel Shane, editor of Asian Private Banker.

"Over the course of the pandemic, establishing digital identity and trust is becoming more important and complex," said Cameron Church, director of ThreatMetrix® strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "APAC continues to see enormous growth in transactional fraud rates. It is more important than ever for companies to keep their businesses and consumers protected from fraudsters. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to combating fraud by arming our customers with innovative, award-winning, multi-layered solutions."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and https://www.relx.com/.

