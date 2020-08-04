LexisNexis Risk Solutions Promotes Josh Schoeller to Chief Executive Officer of Its Health Care Business Unit

Prior to this role, Schoeller served as the chief solution architect and was part of the executive leadership team at Enclarity, which was acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in 2013. As CEO, Schoeller and his team will be responsible for creating and executing a growth strategy that brings market-leading analytics solutions to health plan, hospital and health system, retail pharmacy and life science organizations.

"We continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders to deliver unparalleled, actionable analytics that improve care," said Schoeller. "Our number one priority is continued investments in innovative solutions that give our customers the insights they need – in an easy-to-use format – to improve outcomes and reduce costs across healthcare."

Schoeller brings more than 25 years of deep expertise in data management, data integration and predictive analytics. Prior to Enclarity, Schoeller spent 15 years at FICO where he held a variety of leadership roles in IT, sales, and operations.

"Josh is an exceptional leader with a keen understanding of our healthcare partners' needs, our analytics capabilities and our growth strategy," said Mark Kelsey, chief executive officer for the Risk & Business Analytics division of RELX. "There is no one better suited to lead the continued growth of our Health Care business that remains focused on helping our customers drive continued improvements in care delivery across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem."

