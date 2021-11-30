LexisNexis Risk Solutions Rises Six Places in Annual Chartis RiskTech100® Ranking; Honored with Award for Financial Crime - Data, for Fourth Consecutive Year

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions ranks 11th in the 2022 Chartis Research RiskTech100®, rising six spots since last year Tweet this

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has pioneered the collection of expansive data sets across the global financial crime compliance space through its analytic linking and game-changing technology that leverages digital identity data to transform financial crime compliance workflows. In 2021, LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced a merger with Accuity, creating one of the largest global providers of risk and compliance solutions. The combination of businesses has enriched a product suite that now drives even greater customer value by enabling actionable decisions through effective customer portfolio monitoring.

In August of 2021, LexisNexis Risk Solutions bolstered its financial crime compliance portfolio with the acquisition of TruNarrative, which provides a cloud-based orchestration platform that detects and prevents financial crime and fraud.

This year, LexisNexis Risk Solutions also announced the availability of its Financial Crime Digital Intelligence solution that leverages digital identity data to transform financial crime compliance workflows. The solution offers compliance teams the ability to keep pace with and mitigate escalating sanctions risks associated with accelerated digital transaction adoption.

"We're honored that Chartis Research has once again recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions as an industry leader in risk and compliance technology," said Leslie Bailey, vice president of financial crime compliance strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "2021 has been a transformative year for our business and we continue to develop new products that set the industry standard in financial crime compliance solutions for our customers."



