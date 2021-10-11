LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins "Cyber Risk Solution of the Year" in 2021 Asia Risk Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Risk Awards announced that LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been selected as winner of the "Cyber Risk Solution of the Year" category in the Asia Risk Technology Awards 2021 program.

The Asia Risk Awards are long-running and prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in Asia's derivatives markets and in risk management. The awards celebrate solution providers that serve financial services firms in meaningful and innovative ways.

According to Blake Evans-Pritchard, Bureau Chief, Asia Risk, "Providing a high standard in management and implementation of risk and regulatory technology has never been more important. The examples that LexisNexis Risk Solutions provided in its entry displayed innovation, creativity and use cases that put LexisNexis Risk Solutions ahead of all other entries in this space. The judges thoroughly enjoyed reading the application and agreed that it was the standout entry."

"In today's increasingly complex, hyper-connected and quickly evolving digital world, organizations must rapidly evolve their strategies to effectively combat fraud. The issue of how to approach the post-pandemic era is at the top of the agenda for companies facing fraud risks and a changing regulatory environment," said Stephen Topliss, vice president of fraud and identity strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Topliss continued, "Our solutions combine advanced physical and digital identity insights and are built to help customers stay ahead of this challenging landscape. We are honored to be awarded this prestigious accolade, which serves as a strong testament to our innovative technology that helps our customers reduce both fraud and its associated costs to their business."

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions fraud platform combines digital identity intelligence with physical identity insights for improved fraud detection. This includes LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, an enterprise solution for global digital identity intelligence and authentication powered by insights from billions of transactions, embedded machine learning and an orchestration and decision platform.

LexisNexis® Behavioral Biometrics adds another layer of defense. Behavioral Biometrics integrates the way a user interacts with their device, providing information relating to the trustworthiness, integrity and authenticity of that device to improve the detection of high-risk fraudulent scenarios to optimize fraud prevention.

LexisNexis® Emailage helps businesses quickly detect additional aspects of digital risk associated with consumer transactions, delivering succinct decisioning data and an email risk score that helps stop fraud without negative impact to genuine customers. This enables companies to approve transactions faster while outsmarting quickly changing fraud tactics.

