LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins the Chartis Research RiskTech100 Award for Financial Crime - Data

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions is once again a winner in the Financial Crime – Data category, providing key information to help its customers across industry and government assess, predict and manage data risks," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions' use of data to manage risks and uncover opportunities, such as using physical and digital identity data, was instrumental in our naming them again the winner for Financial Crime (data)."

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions integrated financial crime solutions deliver a 360-degree view of consumer and business risk that enables customers to quickly focus resources on relevant risk, improve investigation precision and achieve more effective, end-to-end compliance across the customer lifecycle.

"The risks that businesses face literally evolve day by day and are greater than ever," said Daniel Wager, vice president of market planning, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our ability to offer an expansive breadth and depth of global risk intelligence, including global sanctions, enforcement actions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), state-owned enterprises, registration lists and adverse media, sets us apart. It's an honor to be recognized again by Chartis Research with this prestigious award and ranking."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

