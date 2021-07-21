LexJet and Canon Solutions America, Inc. Announce New Strategic Relationship

SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexJet, a division of S-One Holdings, is excited to announce a new sales and distribution partnership with Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

This strategic partnership is designed to provide wide-format inkjet customers with reliable equipment, service, and support solutions that help to meet new and existing challenges.

"We take great pride in working closely with organizations as committed as we are to offering customers top-quality products, solutions, and services," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "With our expertise in the wide-format inkjet product space, and LexJet's industry knowledge and support capabilities, we believe our union will provide both customer bases with continuously evolving solutions to meet new and existing challenges in the print space."

"With the increased demand for delivering fast turnarounds for signage and graphics, this new partnership will give customers an opportunity to increase their output and drive down their costs," says C.J. Forker, LexJet's Vice President of Sales. "It also provides LexJet clients an introduction to Canon Solutions America and allows our customers to purchase the right device for the job with our ever-expanding best in class offerings."

If you would like to explore the new opportunities Canon Solutions America brings to LexJet, contact a sales specialist at 800-453-9538 or visit LexJet.com.

About LexJet

LexJet (LexJet.com) is dedicated to total convenience and personal customer service. LexJet is your one-stop source for inkjet printing, equipment, materials, and most importantly, expertise. LexJet provides business owners with the knowledge and products they need to convert digital images into new forms of visual merchandising, out-of-home advertising, and custom décor. LexJet products are used to create dozens of products aimed at helping businesses develop new sources of revenue and adapt to changing markets.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry-leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY, and has sales and service locations across the U.S.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.