Lexmark adds executive to drive growth beyond imaging
Tom Cavanagh has joined the company as Senior Vice President, New Business Development
Aug 26, 2019, 13:45 ET
LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced that Tom Cavanagh has joined the company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, New Business Development. Cavanagh will build and lead a global New Business Development division charged with leveraging growth opportunities for Lexmark beyond its core imaging business. He will serve on the Lexmark executive team, reporting directly to Lexmark President and CEO Allen Waugerman.
"Tom has a strong track record of identifying market opportunity and taking the lead in defining strategy and executing on it," Waugerman said. "His experience in starting up businesses — within larger corporations and as stand-alone companies — will be invaluable as Lexmark looks to grow in areas outside our core imaging business."
Cavanagh comes to Lexmark from Eastman Kodak Company, where he served as vice president and chief customer officer in the Intellectual Property Solutions Division, focused on advanced materials and 3D printing. Prior to that, he built and served as CEO of two start-ups: BuildLinks, which provides construction management cloud services to the homebuilding industry; and Net32, a web-based enterprise that delivers procurement efficiencies across the dental supply chain. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Niagara University and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.
This new division will broaden Lexmark's paths to market, focusing on sales channels not traditionally used in imaging. Cavanagh will leverage the cross-functional expertise of the imaging business and evaluate potential joint ventures and acquisition opportunities for Lexmark.
"I'm excited to join Lexmark in this new role," Cavanagh said. "I look forward to leveraging Lexmark's technology expertise in new areas of growth for the business."
