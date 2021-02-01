Lexmark Names Vishal Gupta Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Vishal to the Lexmark executive team," Waugerman added. "His leadership attributes, strategic vision and deep expertise in IoT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, hybrid cloud, and development of award-winning products and platforms make him an ideal fit for Lexmark as we transform our company for the future."

Gupta comes to Lexmark from Unisys, where he led a team of more than 1,500 engineers and was responsible for all products and platforms. Before joining Unisys in 2018, Gupta served as senior vice president of engineering at Symantec Corporation, overseeing global teams for end-to-end engineering, architecture and product management for multiple product lines across security software offerings. Prior to his tenure at Symantec, Vishal was chief product and IoT officer for Silent Circle, a cybersecurity and privacy company in the mobile communications space. He previously held senior leadership roles with Cisco Systems, including vice president of Vertical IoT Solutions.

Gupta holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, a master's degree in computer engineering from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he was a Palmer scholar.

"Lexmark's combination of software products, information technology, data science, and corporate strategy is unique and powerful and will drive the company's expansion into core adjacencies and beyond," Gupta said. "I look forward to helping advance Lexmark's mission and accelerate its transformation for our customers, partners and employees."

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative IoT- and cloud-enabled imaging technologies that help customers worldwide achieve their vision of print simplicity, security, savings and sustainability.

